Riccardo Sottil News: Provides assist versus Cagliari

Sottil assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 2-0 win versus Cagliari.

Sottil drew his third start in a row while Lameck Banda was suspended and found Omri Gandelman in the box with a delivery from long distance ahead of the opening goal, dishing out his second helper in the campaign and his first since mid-September. He has created at least one scoring chance in the last five fixtures, racking up nine key passes and posting eight shots (one on target) and 17 corners over that span. Moreover, he has sent one or more crosses in 16 showings in a row, accumulating 94 deliveries (24 accurate).