Sottil drew his second start in a row and was the most dynamic attacker for his side. He wriggled free on the left flank and found Tiago Gabriel with a great cross on the opening goal. He had one helper in the entire past season split between Fiorentina and Milan. He's competing for minutes with Tete Morente, Santiago Pierotti and Konan N'Dri. This was by far his best showing so far. He has logged one off-target shot, two chances created, six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in four appearances (two starts).