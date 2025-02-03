Fantasy Soccer
Riccardo Sottil headshot

Riccardo Sottil News: Transfers to Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Sottil has moved to Milan on loan with a purchase clause from Fiorentina, the sides announced.

Sottil is replacing Noah Okafor as Rafael Leao's deputy on the left wing, so his role is unlikely to grow much after the change of scenery. He has scored and assisted once in 18 matches (eight starts), adding 22 shots (six on target), 12 key passes and 41 crosses. Michael Folorunsho and Nicolo Zaniolo will absorb his minutes at Fiorentina.

