Richard Ledezma headshot

Richard Ledezma Injury: Exits with discomfort in Clasico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 8:47pm

Ledezma left Saturday's match against America due to a physical issue, La Aficion reports.

Ledezma may be dealing with an injury, so he'll be questionable for the next clash with Cruz Azul at least until his club releases more information about his status. The right wing-back has been an essential member of Chivas' lineup lately and was in decent form with at least one shot in each of his last seven games played while scoring one goal and one assist in that span. Miguel Gomez took his place Saturday, but Roberto Alvarado could also move from an attacking midfield spot to cover his absence at some point, with a winger such as Santiago Sandoval completing the lineup in the latter case.

Richard Ledezma
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Ledezma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Ledezma See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
340 days ago
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024