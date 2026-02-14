Richard Ledezma Injury: Exits with discomfort in Clasico

Ledezma left Saturday's match against America due to a physical issue, La Aficion reports.

Ledezma may be dealing with an injury, so he'll be questionable for the next clash with Cruz Azul at least until his club releases more information about his status. The right wing-back has been an essential member of Chivas' lineup lately and was in decent form with at least one shot in each of his last seven games played while scoring one goal and one assist in that span. Miguel Gomez took his place Saturday, but Roberto Alvarado could also move from an attacking midfield spot to cover his absence at some point, with a winger such as Santiago Sandoval completing the lineup in the latter case.