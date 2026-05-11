Richard Ledezma headshot

Richard Ledezma Injury: Exits with injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Ledezma was injured and subbed out in the 84th minute of Saturday's 2-0 win versus Tigres UANL. He generated two shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and three corners before exiting the match.

Ledezma exited the game late in the second half when Chivas was already up by two goals. Guadalajara are already missing several key contributors, and they can't afford to lose Ledezma, who brings elite playmaking ability from the wing. It remains to be seen if he'll be available versus Cruz Azul in the first leg of the semifinal Wednesday.

Richard Ledezma
Guadalajara
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