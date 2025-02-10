Richard Ledezma Injury: Likely for Tuesday

Ledezma (head) missed Saturday's 1-1 draw against Willem but is likely for Tuesday's match against Juventus after clearing his headaches, according to manager Peter Bosz.

Ledezma looks likely to be fit for Tuesday after missing the club's match over the weekend, as he had cleared the headaches that were hindering him ahead of Saturday's match despite not making the team sheet. He has appeared in all but one of the club's UCL contests this season, so this is solid news for the club. However, he has only started in two of those seven appearances and will likely serve off the bench if fit.