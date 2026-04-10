Richard Ledezma Injury: Out for Tigres match

Ledezma will miss at least the upcoming visit to Tigres because of a fitness issue, Omar Villarreal of TV Azteca reports.

Ledezma's absence means a huge loss on Chivas' right wing after he got heavily involved in playmaking actions over the past few games. The versatile man had delivered two assists across his latest three league appearances and also had a short outing with the Mexican national team in March. Although the Rojiblancos lack full-back depth, attacker Santiago Sandoval did a good job the last time Ledezma didn't play, so that could be likeliest alternative in the starter's absence.