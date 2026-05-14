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Richard Ledezma Injury: Subs off injured in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Ledezma was forced to leave Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul due to an injury, according to TV Azteca.

Ledezma appeared to be in pain after suffering a foot injury and was carted off in the final minutes against the Cementeros. During the game, he created a team-high three scoring chances while staying active on the right flank. He had also left the previous match with discomfort and made a quick recovery, but he's now questionable again for upcoming rounds. Miguel Gomez should be the main candidate to take his place if the issue is serious.

Richard Ledezma
Guadalajara
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