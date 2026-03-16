Richard Ledezma News: Assists, receives fifth yellow card

Ledezma registered an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over Santos but earned a one-game suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the Clausura campaign.

Ledezma put a dangerous ball into the box for Armando Gonzalez to double the lead in the 31st minute of the win. The assist marked Ledezma's third goal involvement after 10 Liga MX matches played in 2026. However, he'll be forced to miss the midweek meeting with Leon because of his yellow card accumulation, so his next chance to play will come in Saturday's trip to Monterrey. A more defensive-minded Miguel Gomez should be the first option to take the wing-back spot while the usual starter is banned.