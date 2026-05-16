Richard Ledezma News: In starting XI Saturday

Ledezma (foot) has been included in the starting squad for Saturday's matchup against Cruz Azul.

Ledezma once again avoided a serious injury after being forced off for the second straight game in the firs leg of the Clausura semifinals. Therefore, he'll retain his spot as a right wing-back in the return match against the Cementeros. He has been one of his squad's most consistent contributors all around the field this season and may be particularly reliable for crosses and playmaking output.