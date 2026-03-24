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Richard Ledezma News: Logs assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Ledezma made an assist, created five chances and sent in two accurate crosses during Saturday's 3-2 win over Monterrey.

Ledezma returned to the team after serving a one-match ban and the extra rest paid dividends as the versatile full-back created more chances than he did in any other game this season, which included an assist for Bryan Gonzalez to make it 3-0 in the 55th minute. This was the eight assist of the season for Ledezma, who's proving to be a difference-maker after returning from Europe.

Richard Ledezma
Guadalajara
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