Richard Ledezma headshot

Richard Ledezma News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Ledezma generated five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Ledezma recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance and also made one clearance and one interception. He has featured in all seven games so far in the Clausura.

Richard Ledezma
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Ledezma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Ledezma See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
348 days ago
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024