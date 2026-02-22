Richard Ledezma News: Registers most crosses
Ledezma generated five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.
Ledezma recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance and also made one clearance and one interception. He has featured in all seven games so far in the Clausura.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Ledezma
