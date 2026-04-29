Richard Ledezma News: Sends three crosses
Ledezma recorded three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Club Tijuana.
Ledezma is an elite playmaking threat, and while he's unlikely to deliver many assists, he has an excellent floor as a right wing-back thanks to his crossing and chance-creation numbers. Look for Ledezma to play a big role in the playoffs for Chivas.
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