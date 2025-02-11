Richard Ledezma News: Starting against Juventus
Ledezma (head) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's trip to Juventus.
Ledezma is back in the starting XI for Tuesday's clash after recovering from a headaches issue. The right-back was expected to return after getting back in training earlier in the week, though there was still some uncertainty. Ledezma is a somewhat surprising starter after starting just twice in the league stage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now