Richard Ledezma headshot

Richard Ledezma News: Starting against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Ledezma (head) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's trip to Juventus.

Ledezma is back in the starting XI for Tuesday's clash after recovering from a headaches issue. The right-back was expected to return after getting back in training earlier in the week, though there was still some uncertainty. Ledezma is a somewhat surprising starter after starting just twice in the league stage.

Richard Ledezma
PSV Eindhoven
More Stats & News
