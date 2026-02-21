Richard Ledezma headshot

Richard Ledezma News: Starting versus Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Ledezma (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's visit to Cruz Azul.

Ledezma was likely dealing with a muscle strain, the severity of which was low and didn't force him to miss any games. He has started all possible games in 2026 as a right wing-back, but he has struggled to complete 90-minute outings. He was in good form prior to this game, recording five shots, 13 crosses, five chances created, one goal and one assist over his last four matches played.

Richard Ledezma
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Ledezma See More
