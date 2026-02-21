Richard Ledezma News: Starting versus Cruz Azul

Ledezma (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's visit to Cruz Azul.

Ledezma was likely dealing with a muscle strain, the severity of which was low and didn't force him to miss any games. He has started all possible games in 2026 as a right wing-back, but he has struggled to complete 90-minute outings. He was in good form prior to this game, recording five shots, 13 crosses, five chances created, one goal and one assist over his last four matches played.