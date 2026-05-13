Richard Ledezma News: Starts in first semifinals leg
Ledezma (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's semi-finals meeting with Cruz Azul.
Ledezma has been Chivas' most regular right wing-back option throughout the tournament, so he should play a significant role in the remaining games. His presence from kickoff also means Miguel Gomez will continue to be limited in a bench role. The Mexican American will hope to remain one of his side's best sources of crosses after recording 13 deliveries in his previous performance.
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