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Richard Ledezma News: Starts in first semifinals leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Ledezma (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's semi-finals meeting with Cruz Azul.

Ledezma has been Chivas' most regular right wing-back option throughout the tournament, so he should play a significant role in the remaining games. His presence from kickoff also means Miguel Gomez will continue to be limited in a bench role. The Mexican American will hope to remain one of his side's best sources of crosses after recording 13 deliveries in his previous performance.

Richard Ledezma
Guadalajara
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