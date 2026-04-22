Richard Ledezma News: Starts versus Necaxa

Ledezma (undisclosed) is back in the initial lineup for Wednesday's visit to Necaxa.

Ledezma was ruled out in early April but rejoined the team after a couple of games on the sidelines. If he's ready for meaningful playing time, the wing-back may be a solid source of playmaking output, having produced 40 crosses, 21 chances created and three assists across 12 Clausura starts. Both Miguel Gomez and Santiago Sandoval are on the bench with Ledezma starting against Rayos.