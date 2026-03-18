Richard Ledezma News: Suspension served
Ledezma is available again after serving a one-game Liga MX suspension.
Ledezma missed Wednesday's win over Leon but should return to the starting squad over Santiago Sandoval for the remainder of the season. The versatile player has featured as a wing-back in each of his 10 matches played this year, scoring one goal along with two assists over that span.
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