Richard Rios Montoya Injury: Option for playoff round

Rios (shoulder) is an option for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Jose Mourinho, per Nelson Feiteirona of A Bola.

Rios is back in the call as the club takes the field for UCL action again, returning after an injury in a Cup match. With the midfielder starting in all six appearances in the competition before his injury, this is huge news. He will look to reclaim his starting role immediately if fit enough, likely sending Leandro Barreiro back to the bench.