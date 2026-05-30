Richard Rios Montoya News: Set to shine on biggest stage

Rios has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the most exciting midfield options at manager Lorenzo's disposal throughout the competition.

Rios made 45 appearances for Benfica this season after his summer move from Palmeiras, contributing eight goals and six assists in what was a strong debut campaign in Portuguese football that further established his reputation as one of the most promising midfielders of his generation. Rios brings exceptional energy, ball-winning ability and the capacity to contribute in both directions that has made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe, and his ability to combine with James Rodriguez and Jefferson Lerma in the midfield gives Colombia one of the most dynamic central units in the tournament. Rios heads into the World Cup as one of the players most likely to announce himself on the global stage after a remarkable rise through the ranks of South American and European football.