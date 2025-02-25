Richarlison Injury: Close to return

Richarlison (calf) is nearing a return and could be available in the seven to ten days, according to coach Ange Postecoglou. "They are all tracking really well, all similar times, hopefully in the next seven to 10 days. A couple of them are already training but, over that period, we'll start incorporating them back into matchday squads."

