Richarlison Injury: Likely back after break

Richarlison (calf) will likely be back available after the international break, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference. "Probably post the international break he should be there or thereabouts depending on his progress It was good to see him back out on the grass. He is working hard to get back in. Hopefully post international break he will be available."

Richarlison has been working hard on his recovery and was spotted training on grass in recent days. He will likely be back after the international break if everything goes as planned. The Brazilian forward started the four games before his calf injury but it remains uncertain what his role will be when fully fit. With Dominic Solanke back from injury and Mathys Tel joining in the transfer window, competition for starting spots will be important.