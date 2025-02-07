Richarlison Injury: Likely out for upcoming games

Richarlison (calf) picked up a calf injury in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, and manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed it doesn't look good. "It looks like his calf. It didn't look too good after the game, so probably one to add to the list."

Richarlison has been dealing with various injuries this season, and it is unclear if this is a new injury or a setback from a previous issue. He will be assessed in the coming days for a clearer understanding. Meanwhile, newcomer Mathys Tel replaced him on Thursday and is expected to play an important role in the squad already after joining late in the transfer window.