Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Richarlison headshot

Richarlison Injury: Picks up injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Richarlison was forced off with an apparent injury during the first half of Thursday's clash with Liverpool.

Richarlison picked up the injury during the first half of Thursday's clash, coming off just before half time. Mathys Tel came on to replace the striker, and could take an immediate role in the starting XI in the coming weeks. Richarlison has struggled with a variety of injuries, the hope will be he didn't aggravate a prior one.

Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now