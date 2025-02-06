Richarlison Injury: Picks up injury
Richarlison was forced off with an apparent injury during the first half of Thursday's clash with Liverpool.
Richarlison picked up the injury during the first half of Thursday's clash, coming off just before half time. Mathys Tel came on to replace the striker, and could take an immediate role in the starting XI in the coming weeks. Richarlison has struggled with a variety of injuries, the hope will be he didn't aggravate a prior one.
