Richarlison Injury: Questionable against Chelsea

Richarlison (calf) has been training with the group again but remains questionable for Thursday's clash against Chelsea, coach Ange Postecoglou said to Inside Spurs on Wednesday. "Richy's training with the group, again, it's about when we reintroduce him to the matchday squad, but he's training with the main training group, which is positive."

