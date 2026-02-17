Richarlison Injury: Spotted in team training

Richarlison (hamstring) was spotted in team training Tuesday and could be an option for Sunday's North London Derby against Arsenal, the club posted.

Richarlison has missed the last seven games across all competitions with a recurring hamstring issue, but he is trending toward a return after getting through full team training Tuesday, putting him in a strong spot to be available for Sunday's North London Derby against Arsenal. That would be a major lift for Spurs, as the Brazilian striker is a locked-in starter when healthy and brings edge, physicality and directness to the front line. His potential return also gives new coach Igor Tudor another legitimate weapon up top and adds a different dynamic to the attack heading into a marquee matchup.