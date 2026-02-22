Richarlison News: 22 minutes from bench
Richarlison appeared for 22 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Arsenal.
Risharlison would return to the team sheet after training this week, with the forward playing a short time from the bench. He would nearly score on his two shots, with a goalline clearance denying him. He should start to work back into some starting time after a month out, notching seven goals this season.
