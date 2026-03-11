Richarlison News: Assists in Tuesday's loss

Richarlison assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Spurs found themselves down 4-0 in the 22nd minute, but Richarlison helped stop the bleed by assisting Pedro Porro in the 26th minute. That goal helped Spurs calm down after a nightmare start to the match, and the team went on to have a fairly normal match after that. The assist was the only chance Richarlison created in the match and he also took two shots before he was subbed off in the 68th minute for Joao Palhinha. With Spurs needing at least three goals in the second leg, Richarlison figures to play an important role.