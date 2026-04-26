Richarlison News: Assists winner Saturday

Richarlison assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton.

Richarlison assisted Joao Palhinha's match-winning goal in the 82nd minute, a goal which gave Spurs its first Premier League win in 2026. It marked Richarlison's 13th goal contribution through 28 appearances this season, and it looks like he could be relied on even more down the stretch after Dominic Solanke (leg) was forced off Saturday.