Richarlison News: Can play part from now on

Richarlison remained an unused substitute in Sunday's 3-1 win against Southampton but is an option moving forward. Coach Ange Postecoglou stated in a press conference that Richarlison will play a part in upcoming matches after a few more days of training. "Richy is good. We've done this with a few of the boys coming back, getting them involved on matchday, with the possibility of him getting a run today. But I just thought when they're involved in a matchday, it gets rid of a lot of the nerves or anxiety from coming back after a long time out. He'll get a few more days in training and play a part from now on."

Richarlison returned to the squad after recovering from his calf injury. Although he did not feature in the game, he has been feeling good and is now an option for his club. He will likely have a few more days of training before being ready to contribute for Spurs. His next opportunity to feature will come against Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.