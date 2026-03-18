Richarlison News: Eligible after ban

Richarlison is in contention to play again after his suspension in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Richarlison will compete with Dominic Solanke and Wednesday's scorer Randal Kolo Muani for starts in the next Premier League fixtures. Before missing the Spurs' last Champions League game of the season, Richarlison notched two goals and one assist over his last four official appearances, and he could remain a decent threat if given meaningful time on the field.