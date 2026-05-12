Richarlison News: Four shots Monday

Richarlison had four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

Richarlison took four shots in Monday's draw, just his fourth match this season with four or more. He didn't look particularly threatening though, only putting one on target throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch. Two crucial matches are upcoming for him and Spurs, starting with Sunday's rivalry clash at Chelsea where Richarlison will need to be at his best.