Richarlison News: Picks up ban

Richarlison is suspended for Wednesday's second leg against Atletico due to yellow card accumulation, according to UEFA.

Richarlison will hit the sidelines for the club's second leg of their knockout contest against Atletico, suspended after a third yellow in the competition. This is a blow for the Spurs since he started in the last two games under new coach Igor Tudor and his absence will therefore force a change in the front line, with Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke likely getting larger roles against the Colchoneros.