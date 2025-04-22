Richarlison News: Scores again Monday

Richarlison scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal) in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Richarlison made his first start since Feb. 2 Monday and marked the occasion with a nice header in the 87th minute assisted by Pedro Porro. It marked his fourth goal in 11 Premier League matches this season. He took a season-high seven shots, putting three on target, as Spurs were constantly on the attack in the second half. With Spurs' main focus being on the Europa League, Richarlison will likely continue to see good minutes during the last five matches in the Premier League.