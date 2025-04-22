Fantasy Soccer
Richarlison headshot

Richarlison News: Scores again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Richarlison scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal) in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Richarlison made his first start since Feb. 2 Monday and marked the occasion with a nice header in the 87th minute assisted by Pedro Porro. It marked his fourth goal in 11 Premier League matches this season. He took a season-high seven shots, putting three on target, as Spurs were constantly on the attack in the second half. With Spurs' main focus being on the Europa League, Richarlison will likely continue to see good minutes during the last five matches in the Premier League.

Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
