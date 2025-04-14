Fantasy Soccer
Richarlison News: Scores in PL return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Richarlison scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 loss versus Wolverhampton.

Richarlison subbed onto the pitch in the 75th minute Sunday, making his first Premier League appearance since Feb. 2. He did not waste much time as he scored an unassisted header in the 85th minute to briefly cut the deficit to 3-2. Richarlison has been effective when healthy this season, so now that he's back fit he should play an important role for the remainder of the season.

