Richarlison News: Scores in Sunday's loss

Richarlison scored a header in the 66th minute Sunday, just eight minutes after he subbed onto the pitch. It marked his first goal since Dec. 20. It came on his only shot in the match and he also created one chance in his productive bench appearance. Now that he's had two appearances off the bench since returning from his injury, he could return to the starting XI soon in hopes of giving Spurs a much-needed boost on the attack.