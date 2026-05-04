Richarlison News: Scores in Sunday's win

Richarlison scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Aston Villa.

Richarlison came up big in Sunday's win, scoring an excellent header in the 25th minute off a Mathys Tel cross to take the early 2-0 lead in the must-win match. It marked his second consecutive match with a goal contribution. He did well pressing from the front as well, recording one tackle, one interception and one clearance. He was subbed off the pitch in the 91st minute for Pape Matar Sarr.