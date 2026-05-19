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Richarlison News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Richarlison scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Chelsea.

Richarlison scored a goal in the 74th minute, a tap-in assisted by Pape Matar Sarr after a nice passage of play. It gave Spurs hope of stealing a draw, but the attack came up short during the next 20 minutes of play. Now the squad heads into next Sunday's season finale with relegation still very much a possibility. That match will mean even more to Richarlison as he will face his former club Everton, a side he helped avoid relegation on multiple occasions.

Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
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