Richarlison News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

Richarlison scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Chelsea.

Richarlison scored a goal in the 74th minute, a tap-in assisted by Pape Matar Sarr after a nice passage of play. It gave Spurs hope of stealing a draw, but the attack came up short during the next 20 minutes of play. Now the squad heads into next Sunday's season finale with relegation still very much a possibility. That match will mean even more to Richarlison as he will face his former club Everton, a side he helped avoid relegation on multiple occasions.