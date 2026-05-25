Richie Laryea Injury: Fit for full training

Laryea (thigh) is considered "ready for full training" by the Canadian squad's manager Jesse Marsch ahead of the World Cup opener on June 12, Ben Steiner of Sports Illustrated reports.

Laryea is hopeful to return to action at the international level after being inactive for a month due to a thigh issue. The full-back might even get a golden opportunity to feature in the potential absence of Alphonso Davies (hamstring), who would typically be ahead of him in the competition for the left-back role. Laryea had a decent start to the year in MLS with Toronto, recording two goals and one assist in nine games played.