Richie Laryea Injury: Hopefully to return before WC
Laryea (thigh) will look to return to Toronto before the World Cup break and he is expected to be fit for Canada ahead of the tournament, per manager Robin Fraser of thr Walking Red.
Laryea continues to recover from a thigh injury, with good news being he will likely be ready for the World Cup for Canada. With just three matches left before the break, the midfielder remains hopeful for a return, pending on his fitness level during training.
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