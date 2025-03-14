Fantasy Soccer
Richie Laryea Injury: Injury more serious than expected

Published on March 14, 2025

Laryea (hamstring) doesn't have a timetable for a return to action, manager Robin Fraser told John Molinaro of TFC Republic on Friday.

Fraser called Laryea's hamstring issue a "medium-term injury." Even though he didn't want to put a timeline on his return, the manager said he'll be out this week and next week as well. To make things even more complicated for Laryea, he's dealing with an injury on the same leg that bothered him for much of the 2024 season.

