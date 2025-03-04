Richie Laryea Injury: Likely a late call for Cincinnati

Laryea was forced off in the 22nd minute of Saturday's match after taking a bad knock to his leg. Coach Robin Fraser said in a press conference that Laryea's status will be evaluated this week ahead of Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Waking The Red reports. "He took a knock on his leg. I haven't really spoken to the medical people in detail, but I think it was in a spot that is just really awkward and uncomfortable. I don't want to characterize an injury without really knowing what it was. I think it was one of those really awkward, unusual sort of challenges that just led to a difficult situation for him." Laryea also told reporters on Monday, "I feel alright right now, so we'll just see how it goes."

Laryea was forced off early in Saturday's match against Orlando after taking a hard knock to his leg. He will undergo scans this week and said Monday that he is feeling fine, but his availability for Saturday against Cincinnati remains uncertain. If he is unavailable, Zane Monlouis could see more playing time in his absence.