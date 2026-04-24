Richie Laryea headshot

Richie Laryea Injury: New thigh injury for Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Laryea is out for the time being due to a thigh injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Laryea is a new addition to Toronto's report this matchday with a thigh injury, and losing an attacking fullback who contributes heavily in wide areas is a meaningful development for both the club and fantasy managers. He's been one of Toronto's more reliable sources of width and chances created, making his absence one of the more impactful new additions on the report this matchday. With Laryea out, Kobe Franklin will likely start at right-back while Raheem Edwards takes on the left-back role.

Richie Laryea
Toronto FC
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