Richie Laryea Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Laryea (hamstring) is a possibility for Saturday's match against Charlotte, accoridng to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Laryea is yet to feature since the second week of the season due to a hamstring injury and is now looking at a possible return soon, as he is questionable for Saturday's match. This is good news, as it appears he is more likely to play than not. He was a starter before the injury and will look to see that spot again, although he may be worked in off the bench to begin to be cautious.