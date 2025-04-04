Fantasy Soccer
Richie Laryea headshot

Richie Laryea Injury: Will miss more time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Laryea will be sidelined for four to six more weeks while recovering from his hamstring injury, according to Waking The Red.

Laryea travelled to the U.K. for treatment on his hamstring injury, and the fact that he still needs more weeks to get healthy means the injury was, indeed, very serious. The latest update suggests Laryea would be able to return in early-to-mid May in an absolute best-case scenario.

Richie Laryea
Toronto FC
