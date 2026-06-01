Richie Laryea News: Features 32 minutes in return

Laryea (thigh) played 32 minutes in Monday's 2-0 friendly victory over Uzbekistan before being substituted as a planned measure to manage his workload ahead of the World Cup.

Laryea had been declared ready for full training by coach Jesse Marsch after a month out with a thigh issue, and his controlled appearance against Uzbekistan is exactly the kind of managed reintegration needed to get him match-sharp ahead of the tournament. The full-back could have an important role to play for Canada depending on the fitness of Alphonso Davies, and his appearance against Uzbekistan ensures he heads into the World Cup with some competitive minutes under his belt heading into the June 12 opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina.