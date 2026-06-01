Richie Laryea News: Features 32 minutes in return
Laryea (thigh) played 32 minutes in Monday's 2-0 friendly victory over Uzbekistan before being substituted as a planned measure to manage his workload ahead of the World Cup.
Laryea had been declared ready for full training by coach Jesse Marsch after a month out with a thigh issue, and his controlled appearance against Uzbekistan is exactly the kind of managed reintegration needed to get him match-sharp ahead of the tournament. The full-back could have an important role to play for Canada depending on the fitness of Alphonso Davies, and his appearance against Uzbekistan ensures he heads into the World Cup with some competitive minutes under his belt heading into the June 12 opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Laryea See More
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 15 days ago
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VIFebruary 21, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10October 6, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9October 3, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Laryea See More