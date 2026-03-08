Richie Laryea News: Logs assist

Laryea assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against FC Cincinnati.

Laryea wasn't creating at a high volume but he did enough to log an assist on the game's only goal. The midfielder will need to do more in this area to break through NYRB's defense, but the team did concede 47 times in 34 MLS regular season matches last year and has given up four in three games this season.