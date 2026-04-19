Richie Laryea News: Nets on Saturday
Laryea scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Austin FC.
Laryea turned in a deflected cross from close range in the 67th minute. He also contributed defensively with four clearances, four tackles and an interception. He has now accumulated eight tackles, seven clearances and two interceptions in the last three games and also scored twice in that duration.
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