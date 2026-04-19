Richie Laryea headshot

Richie Laryea News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Laryea scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Austin FC.

Laryea turned in a deflected cross from close range in the 67th minute. He also contributed defensively with four clearances, four tackles and an interception. He has now accumulated eight tackles, seven clearances and two interceptions in the last three games and also scored twice in that duration.

Richie Laryea
Toronto FC
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