Richie Laryea News: Scores on lone shot
Laryea scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.
Laryea made the most of his lone chance, finding the back of the net to get the scoring started for Toronto. The midfielder should see more opportunities to score against FC Cincinnati, a side which has given up at least three goals in each of its last three MLS games.
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