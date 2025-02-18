Rick Karsdorp Injury: Missed out Saturday

Karsdorp missed Saturday's 2-2 draw against Utrecht due to injury, according to manager Peter Bosz. "Tomorrow's match comes too soon for Rick."

Karsdorp missed out with an undisclosed injury Saturday, leaving his availability moving forward in question. That said, he is also now doubtful for Wednesday's UCL match against Juventus, seeming as if he will also miss that contest. He has started in four of the club's UCL contests thus far, so Richard Ledezma will likely take the duties at right-back if Karsdorp is left out.